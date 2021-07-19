Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock worth $245,646,770. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,296. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

