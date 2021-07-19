$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report $2.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.06. 624,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,827. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.