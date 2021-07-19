Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Grows By 47.0%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,464 shares of company stock valued at $80,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,864. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $851.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

