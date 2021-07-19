Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $103.88. 25,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,050. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.