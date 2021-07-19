Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 43.5% in June

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,941. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

