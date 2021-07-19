Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Mercury has a total market cap of $770,656.95 and $1,422.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00146354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,869.04 or 1.00130862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

