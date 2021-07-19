Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. 215,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $30,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

