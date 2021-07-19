Analysts Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) PT at €25.83

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Monday, hitting €28.43 ($33.45). 300,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €21.50 ($25.29) and a 52 week high of €28.89 ($33.99). The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

