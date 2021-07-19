Comparing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 29.72% -2.40% -1.98% GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05%

TrueCar has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.90 $76.54 million ($0.19) -28.16 GAN $35.16 million 18.04 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -36.83

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TrueCar and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 3 4 0 2.57 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. GAN has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.64%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than TrueCar.

Summary

TrueCar beats GAN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

