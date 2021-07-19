Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

GORO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.88. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

