TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,900 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.50. 311,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,638. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.08. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $121.28 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

