Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 3,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $607.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

