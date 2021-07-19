Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Down 36.8% in June

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,400 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. 12,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,701. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,219,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,044. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $121,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $139,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

