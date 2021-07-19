Handshake Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $61.75 million and $433,184.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,793.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.96 or 0.05913422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01354678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00370665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00136573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00614231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00388375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00296581 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 406,046,296 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

