Lossless Price Tops $0.15 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $370,411.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00099612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00146328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,852.26 or 1.00190007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

