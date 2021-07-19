$165.47 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $165.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.94 million and the highest is $166.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $666.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.77 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $676.84 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $681.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,332 shares of company stock worth $3,060,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,116. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.