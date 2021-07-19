Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of ERIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 739,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,513. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

