iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $426.31. The company had a trading volume of 872,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.55 and a 52 week high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

