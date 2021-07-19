Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $1,012,993.45. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,406. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,996. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

