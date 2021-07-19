Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Increases By 48.2%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GATO remained flat at $$12.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. 89,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,015. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

