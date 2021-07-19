Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVZMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Novozymes A/S stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.31. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

