Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $10.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,319. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.76. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

