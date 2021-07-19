Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.83 Million

Brokerages expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to post sales of $23.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the lowest is $23.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $99.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,421,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 13,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,135. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

