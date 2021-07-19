Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.00 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $104.00 million and $8.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00099190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00146295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.87 or 0.99703818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,602,574 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,205,828 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

