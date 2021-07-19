Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of APDN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.24. 3,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,980. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

