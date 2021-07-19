Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

