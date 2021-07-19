Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,752. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.