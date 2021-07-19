Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.24 on Monday, reaching $242.88. 342,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

