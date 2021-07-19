Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $5,959.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00296923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00123608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00148633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,367,212 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.