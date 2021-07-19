Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $135.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $137.77 billion. Walmart reported sales of $137.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $551.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.08 billion to $557.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $566.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $558.87 billion to $576.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.24. 681,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

