Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.52) and the highest is ($2.38). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($13.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($10.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($8.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

