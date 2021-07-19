Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74. Popular has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

