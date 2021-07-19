MASQ Price Tops $0.10 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. MASQ has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $243,165.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00098957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.49 or 0.99865775 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,121,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

