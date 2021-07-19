MASQ Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 12% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $243,165.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00098957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.49 or 0.99865775 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,121,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

