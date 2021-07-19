Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 26,400 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slam alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00.

SLAMU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $111,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.