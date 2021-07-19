Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Up 36.4% in June

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. 123,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,922. The firm has a market cap of $181.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

