Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ENVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,218. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVB shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.