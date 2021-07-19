Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expands By 25.3%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 989,600 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 17,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,709. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRIO. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.