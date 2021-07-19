Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.