Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $162.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GECFF shares. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $$155.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.15.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

