OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives $17.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.20. 242,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $733.99 million, a PE ratio of -148.41 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

