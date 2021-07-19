Conceal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,509.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.25 million and $8,509.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.89 or 0.99966437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032993 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.77 or 0.01111707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00441403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00333253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049008 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,284,473 coins and its circulating supply is 11,632,559 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

