Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.35. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. 384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $367.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.