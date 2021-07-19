Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 49,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

