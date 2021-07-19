Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 190 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 183.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWDBY. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

SWDBY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.41. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

