Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 540 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of SEK 500.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

ATLKY traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

