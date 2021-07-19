New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Update

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,833,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGCG stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.05. 2,043,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,836. New Generation Consumer Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.06.

New Generation Consumer Group Company Profile

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

