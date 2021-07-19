Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.40. 29,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

