Short Interest in Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Expands By 37.5%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CGLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. Coro Global has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Coro Global Company Profile
