The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of The Castle Group stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Monday. The Castle Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand.

